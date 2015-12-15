Hood River Parks & Rec Camps Start June 22

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is taking registrations now for its various youth camps and activities this summer, including its popular weekly Summer Kidz Camps that start on June 22. Each week has a different theme. District Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera says they will be offering it for nine weeks, filled with fun activities. There are also specific sports and activity camps planned throughout the summer. The complete schedule is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org. Financial assistance is available.