Hood River Officials Happy With Court Ruling

Hood River municipal officials are applauding a ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week that a city ordinance governing short-term rentals is constitutional. The ordinance requires a home intended for short-term rentals to be occupied as the primary residence of the owner or a local tenant under a lease for 12 months or longer. Some out-of-state owners of vacation homes argued Hood River’s ordinance discriminated against them and favored local homeowners. Mayor Paul Blackburn says it was important that the ordinance be upheld, noting it has led to more long-term residences and prevented a larger jump in STR’s in Hood River. Once the residency requirement is met, the owner or long-term local renter is then eligible to lease the home to short-term tenants.