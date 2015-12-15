A 20-year-old Hood River man is facing DUII and other charges following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning. Both the Oregon State Police and the Hood River Police Department say the driver entered the freeway at exit 64 and traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes before colliding head-on with another vehicle near milepost 54. Police say officers reported signs of impairment, and the driver refused breath testing. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. Three people in the other vehicle, including a two-year-old child, were taken to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and later released. The suspect faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, and three counts of reckless endangering.