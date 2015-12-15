Hood River Library Board Looks To Fill Vacancy

Hood River County Library District is accepting applications to fill an open position on its board of directors. The appointee will serve the remainder of Brian Hackett’s term, which expires June 30, 2027. Hackett recently resigned from the board. The Library Board will review applications at their meeting on October 21 and swear in the new board member at their November 18 meeting. Applications must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, October 7. The Hood River County Library District Board of Directors has five board members. Each member is elected by the registered voters of the district to serve a four-year term. Applicants for the vacant position must be a registered voter who resides within Hood River County. Interested candidates can request or view an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, by contacting Rachael Fox at 541-387-7062, by email at rachael@hoodriverlibrary.org, or by visiting www.hoodriverlibrary.org/board.