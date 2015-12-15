Hood River Honors 102-year-old Resident With Special Day Proclamation

A longtime Hood River resident who has called the community home for more than a century was recognized for her lifetime of service during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The Council proclaimed November 9 as Dorothy M. Swyers Day in honor of the 102-year-old, who moved to Hood River in 1925 at just one year old.

Mayor Paul Blackburn read the proclamation, recognizing Swyers’ many contributions to the community.

Swyers grew up in Hood River, raised three children and spent 25 years working for the city, beginning in 1960. Her responsibilities included recording City Council meetings, handling water billing, processing payroll and providing support to city departments.

Her connection to the community continues today. Swyers remains active at Valley Christian Church, where she attends weekly Bible study and Sunday worship.

She attended Monday night’s meeting alongside her son, Ray Smith.