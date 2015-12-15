Hood River Fire Chief Finalists Go Through Interviews

The City of Hood River is finishing up interviews with four finalists to succeed retiring Fire and EMS Department Chief Leonard Damian.  The quartet are former Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District Deputy Chief of Operations Timothy Craig, Vancouver Deputy Fire Chief Charles Fletcher, former Clark County Fire District 6 Chief Kristan Maurer, and Dallas Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Michael Rogers.  The City contracted with recruitment agency GMP Consultants to conduct the search for the replacement fire chief.  The four finalists were recommended to advance to the interview stage.  The interview process is being finished up today.

