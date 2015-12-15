Hood River Downtown Urban Renewal District Still Has Funds

The urban renewal district for downtown Hood River still has about a million dollars in it, a few years after work on it was finished out. City Manager Abigail Elder says it is a similar situation as they are dealing with for the Waterfront Urban Renewal District, deciding what to do with the remaining funds so they can close out the district. The Urban Renewal Agency board, which is made up of the Hood River City Council, is currently going through a process of determining potential projects for the $1 million remaining in the Waterfront account.