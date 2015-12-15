Hood River County Weighs Potential Prepared Food And Beverage Tax

Hood River County is reviewing community and stakeholder feedback as it considers a proposed five-to-six percent tax on prepared food and beverages to help address ongoing budget challenges.

County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer discussed the feedback during an appearance on Bicoastal Media’s Mid-Columbia Today program.

Euwer said conversations with representatives of the restaurant and lodging industries generally reflected opposition to the proposal, with concerns that an additional tax could discourage visitors and drive business elsewhere.

However, other participants expressed support for finding a revenue source that would generate contributions from visitors who use local services.

Euwer said public education would be an important part of any effort to move the proposal forward, particularly in explaining why the county is considering the tax and how the revenue would be used.

County Administrator Allison Williams said polling will be the next step in evaluating public support.