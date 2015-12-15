Hood River County Warns Of Scams Using Its Logos

Hood River County is warning residents about scams using County logos to attempt to get people to respond. County Administrator Allison Williams says people should be careful if they receive something that supposedly is from the County, but it’s not. She says among other precautions check the email address it came from, as it will often have a suffix other than the .gov the County uses. Williams encourages people to call the County if they receive anything that appears to be from them, but they are suspicious about it. She notes governments tend to be a target of these kind of scams because of the transparency with which they do business and the accessibility of public documents.