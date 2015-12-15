Hood River County Ups Evacuation Levels For Grasshopper Fire

Hood River County has updated evacuation levels for the Grasshopper Fire as firefighters prepare for increased fire activity under a Red Flag Warning.  Fire officials say evacuation levels were increased because strong east winds have pushed the fire onto ridges above Highway 35 near Mount Hood Meadows and Bennett Pass.  A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation remains in effect for areas south of Forest Road 44, including Mount Hood Meadows, Hood River Meadows, Bennett Pass, Lookout Mountain, Palisade Point, Gunsight Butte, Badger Butte, Elk Mountain and Tamanawas Falls.  A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation is in place for the Mill Creek Buttes, White River area, and the Cooper Spur Ski Resort and Cooper Spur Road area west of Highway 35.  A Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation covers the area from the county line west to Laurence Lake, between Culbertson Road and Highway 35.  Grasshopper Fire officials said this morning acreage had grown to 34,659, while containment ticked up to 19% as crews strengthened control lines and expanded mop up operations along the fire’s southern perimeter.

 

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