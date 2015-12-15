Hood River County To Move Forward On Powerhouse Removal

Hood River County Commissioners approved moving forward toward removal of the Powerdale Powerhouse to re-establish fish habitat and improve recreational access to the Hood River. Representatives of the Hood River Watershed Group and Columbia Land Trust made a presentation outlining the kind of possible restoration work that can be done, if funding can be acquired. County Public Works Director Cori Wiessner noted other partners have shown an interest in taking part the project and would provide the money for removing the powerhouse without the County having to pay for it. If the County tried to rehabilitate it and keep it up, the County would have to do it themselves. Commissioners noted they mostly heard about the habitat benefits of removal, and in giving the direction to move forward they want to ensure recreational needs and historic context are addressed.