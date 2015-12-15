Hood River County To Hold Forest Management Open House

The Hood River County Commission will hold an open house on Monday on the County’s Forest Management Plan. Several exhibits will be available to review the plan update process, including Forest Advisory Committee and Recreational Trail Advisory Committee membership, forest inputs and values, a map of the county forest, and an opportunity to comment on the current Forest Management Plan policy. The open house will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Hood River Fire Station, with a work session and staff presentation to follow at 5 p.m., and public comment from 5:15 to 5:45. The County’s current five-year strategic plan that runs through the end of next year contains a goal to adapt the Forest Management Plan to meet current and future needs.