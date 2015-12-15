Hood River County School District Establishes Five-Year Strategic Plan

The Hood River County School District has established its latest five-year strategic plan. District Superintendent Bill Newton says their vision and mission didn’t change from its previous plan after a year of work on it. Newton says the strategic plan acts as what they point back to in determining what to focus on. As an example, Newton cited their efforts to improve the district’s student information system that has been included in the strategic plan. The district has acquired a new system called Synergy, and Newton says how it will train staff on it is included in the strategic plan.