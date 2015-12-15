Hood River County Holds Open House On Forest Management

Hood River County Commissioners recently held an open house on County Forest management.  It was part of the every ten-year review of the County’s plan for managing its forest policy.  Members of the recreation community along with forestry representatives were on hand.  County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer noted a main theme from attendees was continuing to generate revenue from the County Forest.  Recreational users of the forest expressed their appreciation for how the forest is managed to allow recreation uses to occur on the timber lands, and a desire to see that continue.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK