Hood River County Holds Open House On Forest Management

Hood River County Commissioners recently held an open house on County Forest management. It was part of the every ten-year review of the County’s plan for managing its forest policy. Members of the recreation community along with forestry representatives were on hand. County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer noted a main theme from attendees was continuing to generate revenue from the County Forest. Recreational users of the forest expressed their appreciation for how the forest is managed to allow recreation uses to occur on the timber lands, and a desire to see that continue.