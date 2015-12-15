Hood River County Forest Closed

Hood River County forest roads, trails, and parks are closed to the public due to downed trees, washed-out roads, and landslides resulting from this week’s storm activity, as crews continue to assess damage.

County Forester Doug Thiesies told County Commissioners during a special meeting this afternoon that some roads, stream crossings, culverts, and trails have been compromised, and they expect to find more damage.

Sheriff Matt English said that because crews are focused on repair and recovery efforts, signage for the closure probably won’t be installed immediately.

Thiesies added gated forest roads had already been closed before this week’s storms.

