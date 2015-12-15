Hood River County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Hood River County Fair gets underway Wednesday at the Fairgrounds in Odell. One of the attractions of any fair is the food, and newly hired fair manager Stacy Sullivan says this year there will be more of it than usual, with the number of vendors up by fifteen from last year. Old favorite Godfrey the Magician is back, along with Juggle Mania, Not Your Average Joe Balloon Guy, and JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show. Wednesday evening features the 4-H Style Show beginning at 6:30. Saturday’s concert is headlined by country star Drew Baldridge at 8:15 at the Wy’east Grandstand. Tickets are available at hoodriverfairgrounds.com.