Hood River County 4-H Communications Contest For Kids

Hood River County 4-H and Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate is hosting a communications contest for kids on April 11. It’s called Voices In Action. 4-H Program Director Grace Wesson says youth ages 5-18 are invited to enter. Those ages 5-8 will have a “share and tell,” while the older youngsters can do impromptu speech or submit a video presentation. HRVHS speech and debate team members will be the judges, with prizes for winners in each category. Registration closes this Tuesday, with the cost $5 for 4-H members and $10 for non-members. To enter, call Hood River County OSU Extension at 541-386-3343 or visit Extension’s website.