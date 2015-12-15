Hood River Council Moves Toward Changes To SDC Exemptions

The Hood River City Council gave its approval to having staff prepare a pair of changes to its ordinance that allows full or partial exemptions for systems development charges, specifically to encourage affordable housing developments.  One revision would change the current language of “low-income housing” to a more specific definition targeting up to 120 percent of the Area Median Income.  Some councilors were hesitant to go that high in AMI, but Councilor Ben Mitchell pointed out Hood River may have the highest housing costs in the state.  The other completely removes a federal funding requirement, which addresses an impediment toward giving an SDC exemption to a Habitat for Humanity project.  Councilors did decide to leave in a requirement for 40-year deed restrictions to preserve the unit as affordable housing.  Municipal staff will bring back ordinance language to the Council’s November 24 meeting.

