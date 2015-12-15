Hood River Council Getting More Development Code Detail

The Hood River City Council this evening will get background from the City’s planning staff on the latest module of proposed development code revisions that will be coming before them next year. City Manager Abigail Elder says this particular discussion will get down to a lot of details for all types of development, including fence heights, driveway space, outdoor lighting, and more. Elder notes next year they will be doing community engagement on the development code, then write the revisions for the City Planning Commission and Council to consider. This evening’s Hood River City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall.