Hood River Council Gets Update On Goal Progress

The Hood River City Council received an update on progress on their goals for the last two years. Among items that were considered critical, changes to Systems Development Charges and the transfer of the ownership of 12th and 13th Streets on the Heights to the City from ODOT have been completed, while creating a housing bond fund and construction of a new police station awaits the results of the November 3 election. One priority that has been delayed is updates to the municipal development code. City Manager Abigail Elder says the state dismantling the framework for such changes are a big reason that hasn’t happened. Elder says the City Council and the City Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting to get an update from its consultants on the subject sometime in November or December.