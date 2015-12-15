Hood River Council Back To Downtown Parking Discussion

Downtown parking is once again a topic for the Hood River City Council. This time the focus is the City’s hotel parking pass program, which allows lodging establishments to purchase day-long permits to park anywhere downtown except on Oak Street at the cost of paying the meter for a full day. Use had been limited until the new Lightwell Hotel opened, which City Manager Abigail Elder said now purchases two blocks of 100 passes a month. Some businesses say that may be reducing daytime space availability in high-demand areas. The City was already planning to update its 2019 parking study, but City Councilor Doug Stepina says there is a need to do something in the interim, and the panel needs to come up with ideas to move forward. City Manager Abigail Elder said she will continue to work with the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce and area businesses to find possible solutions.