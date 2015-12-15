Hood River City Stormwater Improvement Plan Presented

Hood River City Councilors received a presentation on a long-considered capital facilities plan for stormwater infrastructure. The study was actually commissioned in 2011 with a draft finished in 2018, but requested updates led to minor updates in 2021 and 2024, but adoption is now planned for early 2026. Stoner Bell of Bell Design Company said they have found 37 projects that are recommended, at total cost of $39 million, to be done over about 20 years. The plan also identifies 33 potential projects that would need to be done by developers in future development areas, with a total cost of $13 million. The City will receive a stormwater rate study at its January 5 meeting.