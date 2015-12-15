Hood River City Council Goes With Two Bond Measure Option

The Hood River City Council decided it will go for two separate $8.7 million bond measures in November, one to renovate the police station in the basement of City Hall and a second floor addition to accommodate staff growth, and another to address housing. Councilors reached consensus on separating the two issues and the bond amounts fairly easily, with most of the discussion centering on how to define affordable housing in messaging, and whether to go with a guideline of projects for up to 80 percent of affordable median income or 120 percent. They went with 120 percent, and Councilor Doug Stepina pointed out the growth in the affordability gap for buying homes and the number of people rent burdened are the key messages. Polling done by Patinkin Research Strategies indicated a combined bond actually had a better chance of success, but Councilors felt the measures should be separated, in part for messaging on the need for an improved police facility.