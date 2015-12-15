Hood River Bridge Closure Wednesday Morning

The Port of Hood River says the Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge will close to vehicle traffic Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. for the passage of the Tug Defiance. The bridge is expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m. Port officials say the bridge may reopen sooner if the vessel passes ahead of schedule. The closure could also extend beyond 8:30 a.m. if unexpected conditions delay the vessel’s passage or bridge operations. Travelers should plan ahead and expect delays. The Port is required under U.S. Coast Guard regulations to accommodate bridge lift requests submitted with at least 12 hours’ notice.