Homebuyer Fair Set For September 25

The Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors will host its Gorge Homebuyer Fair for the second year in a row next week at the Hood River Armory. Alejandra Calderon of Jen Dillard Real Estate says the event is designed to encourage homeownership across the Gorge region by connecting residents with education, resources, and local experts. All educational materials will be available in both Spanish and English. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place September 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood River Armory.