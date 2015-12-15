Historic Highway Guardrail Replacement In Fire Area To Start

Oregon Department of Transportation crews on Monday will begin repairing and replacing approximately 400 timber guardrail posts on the Historic Columbia River Highway between Rowena and The Dalles damaged in the 2025 Rowena Fire. That work will run from Highway 30 milepost 64 to milepost 71. The highway remains closed to through traffic between Rowena and The Dalles, but residents of that area will continue to have access to their homes and driveways throughout construction. Most work will be completed with one lane open and alternating traffic directed by flaggers with minimal delays. At a few narrow locations, ODOT says crews may need to temporarily close the highway to safely complete work. If that’s necessary, residents traveling beyond the closure area may need to use Interstate 84.