Hiker Rescued From Top Of Wind Mountain

A hiker was rescued from the very top of Wind Mountain last Saturday after suffering a broken ankle near the summit.  The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says the climb to reach her required a full 150 feet of rope to build a handline system.  Skamania EMS & Rescue EMT’s made the full climb with all their medical gear to reach the woman, who was placed into a wheeled stokes litter for the descent by Silver Star Search and Rescue.  It took 19 rescuers to complete the effort to bring the hiker to the base of the mountain.  She was reunited with her family, and transported to a hospital for treatment.

