Highway 97 Accident Sends Two To Hospitals

Two people were injured in a Sunday night motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 just north of the Columbia River. According to the Washington State Patrol, a car operated by a 32-year-old man from Biggs was southbound on Highway 97 at milepost 1. The vehicle struck the guardrail, overcorrected, then hit an SUV before striking the northbound guardrail. The man was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, while the other driver, a 59-year-old woman from Goldendale, was transported to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge in The Dalles.