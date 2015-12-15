Highway 35 Reopens After Hazard Trees Removed

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened Highway 35 this afternoon between Hood River and Highway 26 after closing it again this morning to deal with hazard trees along the roadway.  Southern Area Incident Management Team 2 Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace says they removed dead snags to make sure trees wouldn’t be falling across the highway on a regular basis.  Wallace did ask motorists using Highway 35 to be careful as some crews are still working on the side of the roadway.  In addition, some smoke and flame will be visible in a few places, but Wallace says crews are working on those locations.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK