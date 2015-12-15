Highway 35 Reopens After Hazard Trees Removed

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened Highway 35 this afternoon between Hood River and Highway 26 after closing it again this morning to deal with hazard trees along the roadway. Southern Area Incident Management Team 2 Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace says they removed dead snags to make sure trees wouldn’t be falling across the highway on a regular basis. Wallace did ask motorists using Highway 35 to be careful as some crews are still working on the side of the roadway. In addition, some smoke and flame will be visible in a few places, but Wallace says crews are working on those locations.