Highway 281 MVA Results In One Death, DUII Arrest

A three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Hood River County resulted in the death of a Hood River man. The Oregon State Police says a preliminary investigation indicated a southbound car driven by 26-year-old Jonathan Flores-Flores of Hood River attempted to pass a car operated by 38-year-old Jesus Esquivel Martinez of Hood River in a no passing zone on Highway 281 near milepost 7, and struck a motorcycle ridden by 37-year-old Phillip Mickey Himes of Hood River head-on. The OSP says Himes was declared deceased at the scene. Flores-Flores was reportedly uninjured and was arrested for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Manslaughter. The OSP says Esquivel Martinez was also reportedly uninjured.