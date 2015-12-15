Highway 281 MVA Results In One Death, DUII Arrest

A three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Hood River County resulted in the death of a Hood River man.  The Oregon State Police says a preliminary investigation indicated a southbound car driven by 26-year-old Jonathan Flores-Flores of Hood River attempted to pass a car operated by 38-year-old Jesus Esquivel Martinez of Hood River in a no passing zone on Highway 281 near milepost 7, and struck a motorcycle ridden by 37-year-old Phillip Mickey Himes of Hood River head-on.  The OSP says Himes was declared deceased at the scene.  Flores-Flores was reportedly uninjured and was arrested for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Manslaughter.  The OSP says Esquivel Martinez was also reportedly uninjured.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK