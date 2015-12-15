Highway 26 Accident Kills Bend Man

Oregon State Police say a 55-year-old Bend man was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County Tuesday evening. State police say the crash happened around 6:22 p.m. near milepost 62, close to Government Camp. According to investigators, a westbound 2024 Ford Transit van driven by 20-year-old Alexander Nikkole Meira of Portland crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2022 Subaru Outback driven by 55-year-old Craig Gerard Russillo of Bend. The Subaru caught fire, and several passing motorists pulled Russillo from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meira suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Oregon State Police say impairment is believed to have contributed to the crash. Meira was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter. He was lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility. Highway 26 was impacted for approximately five hours while investigators worked at the scene.