Highway 197 Accident Leads To One Death, One Serious Injury

A fatal crash on Highway 197 at milepost 8 in Wasco County on Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dufur man and seriously injured a woman from The Dalles.  Oregon State Police investigators say a car driven by 21-year-old Cameron Michael Bostick of Dufur was traveling southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the car crossed into the northbound lane.  The car collided head-on with a pickup driven by 35-year-old Breann Alyse Young of The Dalles.  The OSP says Bostick was pronounced dead at the scene.  Young was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.  A four-year-old girl who was riding in the pickup was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.  Oregon State Police were assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dufur Volunteer Fire and EMS, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.  The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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