Highway 141 Accident Injures Man

A man was injured after the pickup he was driving on Highway 141 near Trout Lake left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. According to the Washington State Patrol, the pickup was headed south on Highway 141 at around 9:20 Thursday evening when the driver lost control, left the roadway to the right, and struck the telephone pole. The 31-year-old man from The Dalles was taken to Skyline Hospital in White Salmon. The WSP attributed the crash to the speed of the truck being too fast for the conditions. Police are charging the driver with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and have referred the case to the Klickitat County Prosecutors’ Office.