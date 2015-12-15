High Lava Fire Size Increases With Successful Firing Operations

The High Lava Fire, eleven miles northwest of Stabler on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, has grown to 2,771 acres, up from 1,981 acres following successful firing operations.  Containment has increased to 25 percent.  Fire behavior remains light across much of the fire, with only small areas of moderate activity.  Crews Wednesday completed a three-day indirect firing operation, including drone-assisted aerial ignitions in unburned interior pockets.  The work moved the fire’s edge into safer locations and reduced risks to firefighters.  In areas with little fire activity, crews have begun mop-up, extinguishing remaining heat where conditions allow.  Chainsaw crews are also removing hazardous trees and improving access to hot spots.  Construction of contingency lines continues as an additional defense against changing weather.  Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and west winds generally below ten miles per hour are expected today and tomorrow.  Overnight humidity could reach 90 percent or higher.

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