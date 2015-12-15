High Lava Fire Increases In Easterly Winds

Firefighters are preparing for another active day on the High Lava Fire burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, about 10 miles northwest of Stabler. The wildfire grew to an estimated 409 acres to the northwest on Wednesday as hot, dry weather and easterly winds fueled fire activity, including a spot fire that cross containment lines near Forest Road 54 but was quickly contained. Similar conditions Thursday raised concerns that the fire could continue to spread. The High Lava Fire was sparked by lightning on July 23 and has been burning through the rugged Canyon Creek drainage. Fire crews are facing steep terrain, dense timber with trees reaching 200 feet tall, and heavy forest fuels that continue to make suppression efforts difficult. Hand crews, engines, bulldozers, and other resources remain on the fire under a full suppression strategy. Planned burnout operations over the next several days could increase smoke in the area. Officials also remind the public that a closure order remains in effect for several roads surrounding the fire area.