High Lava Fire Closures Shrink

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is shrinking the High Lava Fire closure area east of Stabler. The updated closure now focuses only on areas where crews are still conducting fire suppression, mop-up and repair work. Several trails and trailheads are now open, including Siouxon, Zigzag Lake, East Fork, Horseshoe Falls, Huffman Peak and all trails in the Trapper Creek Wilderness. The Soda Peaks Trail is also accessible from the Trapper Creek trailhead. The West Crater Trail and trailhead, along with the Soda Peaks trailhead, remain closed. The High Lava Fire is 2,899 acres in size and 63 percent contained.