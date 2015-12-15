Heritage Apple Preservation Bill Passes Committee

Legislation sponsored by Washington 14th District State Rep. Gloria Mendoza to preserve Washington’s rare and historic apple varieties unanimously passed the House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee. With Mendoza’s leadership, the committee approved substitute language for House Bill 2525, which would establish a Heritage Orchard Registry Program at Washington State University to identify and register heritage orchards across the state and maintain a list of rare and lost apple varieties. A heritage orchard is defined as an orchard with at least five apple trees more than 74 years old, or one containing at least a single tree of a rare or lost apple variety. The substitute also directs WSU to adopt rules to implement the program. The bill is now expected to be referred to the House Appropriations Committee for funding.