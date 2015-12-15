Hege Says Work Continues To Pay For Phase 2 Of Fire Recovery

Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege says they are still working with state officials to do phase two of Rowena Fire.  Hege says in a meeting with the Governor’s office, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Enviromental Quality, local officials were given an estimate of $5.9 million, but that number is going to get revised.  Hege says a meeting next week will look at developing a more accurate estimate.  Hege says once the number is refined, they hope to go to the Legislative Emergency Board and get the money to do the phase two work from there.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK