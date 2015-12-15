Hege Says Work Continues To Pay For Phase 2 Of Fire Recovery

Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege says they are still working with state officials to do phase two of Rowena Fire. Hege says in a meeting with the Governor’s office, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Enviromental Quality, local officials were given an estimate of $5.9 million, but that number is going to get revised. Hege says a meeting next week will look at developing a more accurate estimate. Hege says once the number is refined, they hope to go to the Legislative Emergency Board and get the money to do the phase two work from there.