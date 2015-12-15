Hege Runs For House District 52 Seat

Long-time Wasco County Commissioner and former Port of The Dalles Executive Director Scott Hege announced he will run for the Oregon House in District 52. Hege will be looking for the Republican nomination to succeed Jeff Helfrich, who is running for the State Senate District 26 position. In his announcement that he will run for the House, Hege said he had planned to head into retirement, but over the past year has felt that Oregon needs experienced, practical leadership, with a focus on solutions. In running for the position, he says he will focus on lowering the cost of living, strengthening public safety, support small business and agriculture, improving transportation infrastructure, and improving schools. Two others are seeking the Republican nomination heading into Tuesday’s filing deadline: Robert Fleming of Gresham and Darcy Lapier of Sandy. There are four who have filed for Democratic Party nomination. House District 52 includes The Dalles, Hood River, Mt. Hood, Corbett, and portions of Sandy and east Multnomah County.