Heat Pump Rebates Available

Homeowners in Wasco, Sherman and Hood River counties can receive financial help to offset the cost of installing an energy-efficient heat pump through NeighborImpact’s Heat Pump Rebate and Grant Program. The program provides financial assistance for qualifying heat pumps in owner-occupied homes, with grants and rebates available up to $5,000 or $7,000 depending on the specifications of the unit installed. The program is administered locally by NeighborImpact with funding from the Oregon Department of Energy’s Community Heat Pump Deployment Program, established by the Legislature in 2022. Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, helping households improve energy efficiency and prepare for extreme temperatures. Homeowners may qualify for a rebate if they already installed and paid for a qualifying heat pump on or after Dec. 15, 2025. Homeowners who have received an estimate from a qualified contractor but have not yet moved forward with installation may qualify for a grant to help cover part of the cost. Applications are available online at www.neighborimpact.org/north-central-heat. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit Community Action Agency serving Central Oregon since 1985 with select expanded programs serving North Central Oregon since 2025.