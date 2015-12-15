Health Council Receives Award For Rural Senior Care

The Columbia Gorge Health Council will receive an approximately $618,000 award from the Oregon Health Authority’s Rural Health Transformation Program for connected care for older adults to help rural seniors stay healthy, independent, and safely in their homes.  The OHA says this project addresses a critical gap in care for older adults in rural communities who are not currently receiving in-home support.  Through a clinic-based community health worker model, individuals will receive in-home visits and coordinated care focused on maintaining independence and preventing avoidable health crises.  Funding supports workforce capacity and service delivery.  This work is expected to improve health outcomes, reduce strain on emergency services, and help older adults remain safely in their homes.

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