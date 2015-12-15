HAVEN Walk & Vigil Tuesday

HAVEN from Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and the Wasco County Domestic Violence Council are inviting the public to their Annual Candlelight Vigil, Tuesday evening at 6, starting at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. The evening will include the Passion Award, survivor stories, and a community walk to the Wasco County Courthouse steps for a candlelight vigil. The organizations say it is a chance for the community to honor survivors, remember those we have lost, and stand together against domestic violence and sexual assault.