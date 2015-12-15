Hatchery Steelhead Retention Extended On The Columbia River

Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington have extended hatchery steelhead retention for recreational anglers on the mainstem Columbia River downstream of The Dalles Dam.  Steelhead retention was initially planned to be closed in this area beginning Friday, but the season was extended through August 31.  Retention of one hatchery steelhead is now allowed in the daily adult salmon/steelhead bag limit for the mainstem Columbia River from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco.  Passage of steelhead through Bonneville Dam as of Wednesday had already surpassed the preseason forecasted total return.  Passage is typically only 30% complete through this date.  

