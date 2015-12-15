Harvest Fest Weekend

It is Hood River Valley Harvest Festival weekend, getting started Friday down at the Waterfront Event Site. The three-day event celebrates the region’s fall harvest, featuring local produce, handmade goods, food, music and family activities. More than 80 regional artists, makers and craft vendors fill marketplace tents, while the farmers market offers seasonal favorites, including pears, apples and pumpkins. Visitors can also enjoy local food vendors, live music throughout the weekend, and a full bar featuring regional craft beers, ciders, wines and spirits. Families can head to the kids’ area for free pumpkin painting, games and bounce houses available for an additional fee. The festival runs Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10, and military members and seniors can get discounted admission today for $5. Tickets and additional information are available at visithoodriver.com.