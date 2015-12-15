Halloween Activities Planned In The Area

Halloween activities are scheduled throughout the area on Saturday. The Dalles Main Street is hosting Trick or Treating in downtown The Dalles from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and In Hood River Down Manor will host Trick or Treating at the same time. The Hood River Kids Safe Halloween will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. downtown on Oak Street. Hood River Library will hold its Halloween Party with crafts, treats, and a Glow in the Dark Room from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown White Salmon will be busy tomorrow evening, with Jewett Boulevard closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for trick-or-treating. A costume parade will line up at City Hall at 5:50 p.m. and begin at 6 p.m. The Castle of Curiosities will be open at the White Salmon Masonic Hall from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be Trunk or Treat at the 124 NE Church Street parking lot, and the Festival of Light with family friendly harvest games and treats will be in the Bubba’s Brew lot. Gardner Funeral Home will be taking donations of warm clothes and blankets for senior citizens. Hood River Nazarene will hold its Holy-Ween Carnival from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with carnival games & treats, and the Stevenson Community Library’s Tween and Teen Haunted House will be open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 9 to 19.