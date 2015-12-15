Ground Broken For Mariposa Village

Community leaders took part Friday in the groundbreaking for Mariposa Village, the largest affordable rental housing project in Hood River since 2011. The 130-unit development is at 780 Rand Road. Community Development Partners and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation are co-developers of Mariposa Village, on land donated by the City of Hood River. Scheduled to open in two phases starting in summer 2026, Mariposa Village will serve households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), which for a four-person household in Hood River County is $64,140. Of the 130 apartments, 39 come with federal housing vouchers that will enable them to serve residents with incomes up to 60 percent of AMI. The seven-acre site will feature seven buildings with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, amid trees and green space. Mariposa Village will also include a public park with a playground, walking paths and landscape design that protects on-site wetlands, along with the extension of two trails that connect to the city’s trail network.