Gresham Man Arrested After Weaving & Speeding On I-84

A 51-year-old Gresham man was arrested Tuesday night after reports of an SUV weaving in and out of traffic at 90 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in the western portion of the Gorge, and eventually ending up in a two-vehicle crash. The Oregon State Police report says after the accident the driver was seen running from the scene at milepost 53 of eastbound Interstate 84. When a Columbia Gorge Inter-Tribal Law Enforcement officer stopped and saw the man holding a knife, he was then followed for two miles at a slow pace to allow more officers to arrive. The man was contacted, and pulled out a screwdriver and raised it toward an officer. He eventually ran again and swung the screwdriver, and then officers used a taser and took him to the ground where the man kept trying to roll on his back and tried to bite an officer. It took three officers to hold him down and put him into handcuffs. The man was first taken to Providence Health in Hood River to be evaluated, and then was lodged at NORCOR on numerous charges. The OSP says occupants of the other vehicle in the accident were uninjured.