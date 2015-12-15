Great ShakeOut Is Thursday

Thursday is Great ShakeOut day, when emergency officials throughout the Northwest and around the country test their preparedness for an earthquake and remind citizens to be ready as well. For the Pacific Northwest, the eventuality of a Cascadia Fault earthquake is top of mind. But Hood River County Emergency Management Director Charles Young points out there are other earthquake possibilities as well, with a 35-mile long fault to the west of the County discovered just a few years ago. Young says there is a simple piece of advice to follow during an earthquake: drop to the ground, find something to be under, and hold on. Many emergency agencies will be sending out test alerts Thursday morning at 10:16.