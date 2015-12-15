Grasshopper Fire Update For Saturday Morning (August 8)

As of this morning, the Grasshopper Fire has burned about 54,223 acres and is now 23 percent contained.

Officials say southern containment lines continued to hold, while crews monitored and patrolled the area.

Firefighters made good progress on the northeast side, building line around the “tear-drop” spillover. That area did not grow. The fire did grow overnight on the northeast side, which was expected with the windy conditions.

To the west, the fire reached Highway 35 in several locations, as planned, but has not crossed the road. Winds did push the fire across the containment line near Bennett Pass, adding several hundred acres.

Today, crews are concentrating on the northeastern edge, working to keep the fire south of Dufur Valley Road and west of High Prairie.

Firefighters are also working to establish Highway 35 as the western edge of the fire. In the Bennet Pass area, crews are preparing additional indirect fire lines along nearby forest roads.

The big concern today is the weather. Red Flag conditions are in effect through midnight, with very dry fuels and hot, windy conditions.

A cold front is expected late this afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour. Westerly winds will likely push smoke into areas east of the fire.