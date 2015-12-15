Grasshopper Fire Update as of 9:30 a.m on August 16

Containment on the Grasshopper Fire has increased to 38 percent as firefighters strengthen control lines ahead of near-critical fire weather expected Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say the increase in reported acreage to 90,130 is primarily the result of updated mapping and does not reflect a corresponding increase in fire activity.

Rain Friday evening, along with cooler temperatures and higher humidity, helped limit fire activity Saturday and overnight. Those conditions, combined with increased containment, have allowed evacuation levels to decrease along the Highway 35 corridor.

The southeastern flank remained the most active area overnight, where firefighters focused resources on holding and strengthening lines. A spot fire south of Elliott Road was quickly caught and fully lined.

Today, crews will concentrate on the eastern flank, tying together existing lines and adding depth ahead of stronger northwest winds and worsening fire weather. Hotshots, dozers and wildland crews will work south of Elliott Road, while firefighters and structural resources continue protecting homes near Friend Road, Hix Road and Shadybrook Road.

Crews are also conducting mop-up along Forest Road 4421, Sportsman’s Paradise and Logging Gulch. Aircraft will assist when conditions allow.

The southern perimeter remains contained, although some fire continues to burn in steep terrain southwest of the fire. Along the northern edge, crews are continuing mop-up near Fifteenmile Road and fuels mitigation near Eightmile Campground and Dufur Mill Road.

Fire officials say crews are working with urgency while conditions remain favorable, with firefighter and public safety the top priority.